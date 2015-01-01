Abstract

This is a correction to: Nikolaj Kjær Høier, Trine Madsen, Adam P Spira, Keith Hawton, Michael Eriksen Benros, Merete Nordentoft, Annette Erlangsen, Association between hospital-diagnosed sleep disorders and suicide: a nationwide cohort study, Sleep, Volume 45, Issue 5, May 2022, zsac069, https://doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsac069



In the originally published version of this manuscript, and in indexing services, the first author's given name and surname have been incorrectly captured. The authors given names are Nikolaj Kjær, and the surname is Høier.



This error has been corrected online.



[The author's name has been corrected in the SafetyLit database.]



