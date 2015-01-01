Abstract

Suicide attempts in adolescents are often transient and unpredictable, making preventative approaches crucial in reducing suicide deaths. One important approach is lethal means counseling (LMC), in which clinicians counsel caregivers to reduce access to methods used in suicide, specifically firearms and medications. Research on LMC has increasingly encouraged the use of the shared decision-making (SDM) model, which emphasizes information exchange, collaborative deliberation, and joint planning between caregivers and clinicians. We examine caregivers' experiences with LMC, using the SDM model as our analytic framework. We conducted qualitative interviews with 21 firearm-owning caregivers of adolescents who came to emergency departments (EDs) in Colorado for a behavioral health complaint. The implementation of LMC at these institutions had three central components: training for clinicians, materials (e.g., lockboxes and pamphlets) to support LMC, and the protocolization of LMC at the institution. Our semi-structured, hour-long interviews examined participants' reflections on and reactions to LMC provided in the ED and how that related to changes in their understanding of their medication and gun storage practices. We analyzed interviews using a phenomenological approach, focusing on experiences with LMC and informed by the tenets of the SDM model. Our analysis revealed that caregivers were receptive to the idea of LMC in the pediatric emergency care setting. Caregivers' engagement in LMC was reinforced by experiences with clinicians who sought to understand the circumstances of their household, shared the motivation behind LMC, and facilitated conversation around a shared concern for the child's safety. In contrast, counseling delivered mechanically and without considering the household context was tied to caregivers' confusion and alienation, both for LMC and their consideration of changes to home storage practices. These findings provide insight into adolescent caregivers' experiences with LMC implemented in EDs and how LMC may best be approached.

Language: en