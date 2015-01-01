Abstract

BACKGROUND: Young adults report increased rates of anxiety and depression than other age groups. Furthermore, young adult athletes experience additional stressors that may negatively impact their mental health. The aim of this study was to investigate the prevalence of anxiety and depression symptoms among Division I collegiate athletes and the influences of sex, sport type, and distance from home. HYPOTHESIS: It was hypothesized that self-reported levels of anxiety and depression would increase among this population during this timeframe. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: Participants included 792 incoming Division I collegiate athletes. The Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) scores were completed by all incoming student athletes at a single institution as part of their preparticipation examination over 5 years. Both survey scores were categorized into different levels of severity and separately compared with chi-square tests. Continuous scores were modeled separately using negative binomial regression models including year, sex, sport type, and home location as covariates.



RESULTS: Results showed consistent levels of anxiety and depression over time. Female athletes reported higher levels of both anxiety and depression than male athletes, and individual sport athletes reported higher levels of depression than team sport athletes. Distance from home was not associated with anxiety or depression levels.



CONCLUSION: Overall, levels of anxiety and depression did not change in this population over this time period. However, differences in anxiety and depression were seen between sexes and depression between sport types. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Understanding anxiety and depression risk factors among collegiate athletes can enhance early identification and intervention to improve mental health and allow for better allocation of resources to at-risk groups among Division I collegiate athletes.

