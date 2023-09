Abstract

Article title: Completeness of police reporting of traffic crashes in Nepal: Evaluation using a community crash recording system



Authors: Anish Khadka, John Parkin, Paul Pilkington, Sunil Kumar Joshi, and Julie Mytton



Journal: Traffic Injury Prevention



Bibliometrics: Volume 23, Number 2, pages 79-84



DOI: https://doi.org/10.1080/15389588.2021.2012766



In Table 2, the fifth column contains the reporting rate for the Police and is calculated as (A + B)/(A + B+C), where the letters A, B and C refer to previous columns. When the article was first published, the reported figure for was listed as 62.5%. This was incorrect - the correct figure is 100%. This has been corrected in the article.

