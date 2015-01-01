Abstract

This study aimed to advance knowledge about separation abuse-and, specifically, divorce denial-and its implications for the well-being of survivors, by applying the conservation of resources (COR) theory. Data were collected from 15 Israeli female survivors of intimate partner violence who were denied divorce over a period lasting between 1 and 12 years. The findings revealed the participants' perceived detrimental effects of divorce denial on their well-being through multiple losses-in terms of autonomy, spiritual and relational, institutional, and financial resources. These findings suggest the need to assess and address the effects of resource loss in separation abuse interventions.

Language: en