|
Citation
|
Gueta K, Levy Ladell L. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37735885
|
Abstract
|
This study aimed to advance knowledge about separation abuse-and, specifically, divorce denial-and its implications for the well-being of survivors, by applying the conservation of resources (COR) theory. Data were collected from 15 Israeli female survivors of intimate partner violence who were denied divorce over a period lasting between 1 and 12 years. The findings revealed the participants' perceived detrimental effects of divorce denial on their well-being through multiple losses-in terms of autonomy, spiritual and relational, institutional, and financial resources. These findings suggest the need to assess and address the effects of resource loss in separation abuse interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intimate partner violence; conservation of resources theory; power and control tactics; separation abuse