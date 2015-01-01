SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rindestig FC, Gillander Gådin K, Dennhag I. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231203000

PMID

37735901

Abstract

Research about online sexual violence (OSV) is needed to be able to better meet the needs of girls in psychiatric care. The objectives of this study are to explore experiences of online sexual violence among young female psychiatric service users. Interviews with nine girls with psychiatric care needs were analyzed with thematic analysis. The findings are summarized in four themes which contribute to the notion that online sexual violence is only one, albeit important, part of a more complex picture of violence among young girls in psychiatric care. The girls' narratives are shaped by, as well as reproducing gender norms.


Language: en

Keywords

youth; child- and adolescent psychiatry; feminism; online victimization; poly victimization; thematic analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print