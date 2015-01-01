Abstract

Japan is the first country to adopt a return policy after the all-village evacuation due to the Fukushima disaster and reporting on what's happening in such areas is important. This is the premise of the work of Naomi Ito, a Public Health Nurse with a Masters of Public Health (MPH) degree and a research assistant in the Department of Radiation Health Management at Fukushima Medical University, Japan. Her research focuses on health issues, including both the direct impacts and secondary health effects in communities where people are encouraged to return following an evacuation order. Important issues are nursing care for the elderly and the concept of ´ageing in place´. In her current study, Ito is investigating a number of cases of Fukushima nuclear accident evacuees following the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima and how ageing in place was impacted by relocation, including the cases of three individuals evacuated from Katsurao village who did not return to their original homes following evacuation orders. By looking at their respective health conditions, Ito gained insight into the current situation and key challenges. This research is highlighting issues associated with the provision of medical and welfare services in areas affected by the nuclear accident, with hospitals closed and the evacuation of younger people changing the social structure and impacting the future of this community. The researchers believe that a comprehensive community care system is crucial and that it is important to consider the health challenges facing evacuated residents and a required improvement to medical, welfare and transportation systems.

Language: en