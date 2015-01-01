SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Albert Z. Polit. Sci. Q. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Academy of Political Science (USA))

10.1093/psquar/qqad086

Why do elected officials often fail to take action in line with the preferences of the majority of voters? This ambitious question sits at the heart of democratic theory; much ink has been spilled on the topic. Seth J. Hill's intervention into this field in Frustrated Majorities is all the more impressive for these reasons. Hill develops and probes a parsimonious theory that explains "frustrated majorities" as the byproduct, in part, of imbalances in issue intensity. When voters care intensely about a particular issue and engage in "costly political action" to convey that intensity to elected officials, rational office-seekers will sometimes side with a vocal and intense minority over the preferences of a less intense majority. The sure-to-be controversial implication is that antimajoritarian actions are not always a sign of democratic underperformance.


Language: en
