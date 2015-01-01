Abstract

BACKGROUND: Orbital fractures represent one of the most common trauma-related facial fractures and may present with a variety of concomitant injuries. Many factors including age, associated diagnoses, and fracture complications are important in determining surgical candidacy. We used a statewide database to determine the prevalence of orbital fractures, rates of surgical repair during initial admission, and early patient outcomes.



METHODS: A longitudinal analysis of patients with orbital fracture was performed using California's Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development patient discharge database for admissions occurring between January 2015 and December 2018.Patients were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision codes. The primary risk factor was surgical management of orbital fractures. The primary outcomes of interest were readmission requiring surgical management and complications of the fracture. Survival models were developed to evaluate the risk of a repair at readmission adjusting for relevant covariates.



RESULTS: Of the 67,408 facial fractures included in our study, 8.7% (n = 5872) were diagnosed with orbital fractures. Among this population, 18.4% (n = 1082) underwent surgical repair during their initial admission. Patients were primarily male (71.1%; n = 4,173) and presented in a nonurgent fashion (93.7%; n = 5501). Less than half (42.8%) of patients with an urgent presentation and 16.8% of patients with a nonurgent presentation underwent repair. Centers of Medicaid & Medicare Services guidelines dictated presentation classification. Repair was associated with a significantly higher survival outcome. Orbital fractures were more frequently repaired in the setting of concomitant zygomatic, nasal, and LeFort I-III fractures. Increased risk in complications was observed in all concomitant fracture groups, and there existed a decreased risk of postsurgical complications in these same cohorts.



CONCLUSIONS: Although most orbital fractures were managed nonoperatively, our analysis found that rates of repair for orbital floor, maxillary, and zygomatic fractures were greater than for other facial fractures. Concomitant fractures were associated with an increased hazard ratio for complications. Although low in prevalence overall, the most often observed postoperative complications in this population were diplopia, glaucoma, and blindness/low vision.

