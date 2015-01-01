Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The sleep-depression association has been recognized for decades. Efforts to clarify this association continue at an increasing pace. This review summarizes recent research on the sleep-depression association in older adults. RECENT FINDINGS: Research over the past 4 years has utilized cross-sectional, longitudinal, cohort, and intervention designs to examine these associations. Short (< 7 h) and long (> 8-9 h) sleep durations and insomnia symptoms are risk factors for depression in older adults. Similarly, short sleep, long sleep, insomnia symptoms, and depression are all risk factors for poorer health in late life, including increased risk of cognitive decline, falls, and poorer quality-of-life. Intervention studies have produced mixed findings, with some studies suggesting that sleep interventions may be potentially effective in improving both insomnia and mood symptoms. Intervention studies incorporating both behavioral and physiological measures of sleep, and larger and diverse samples may enhance the field's understanding of the complex interplay between sleep and mood in older adults.

