Abstract

With drug facilitated sexual assault (DFSA) being alleged in 15-20 % of sexual assault cases, drink spiking is a serious concern for several people, casting doubts over the expected safety at events in public spaces. On-site drug testing material is often touted as a solution, allowing attendees to test their drinks for the presence of certain so-called "date-rape drugs". In this manuscript, we aim to evaluate the efficiency of such a coaster device, manufactured by Drink Safe Technologies (Tallahassee, Florida, United States) and sold by Alco Prevention Canada (Laval, Québec, Canada), in detecting drink spiking by GHB and ketamine. From the onset, several generic arguments call into question the practicality of the test: limitations set by the manufacturer on drinks that can be tested, cost, waiting time, interpretation in suboptimal lighting and elevated limits of detection (LODs) compared to a standard recreational or impairing dose. More importantly, the test simply isn't effective at detecting the targeted drugs. The GHB test reagent was identified as bromocresol green using surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS). Therefore, it does not detect GHB, but any matrix with a pH higher than 5.5. The ketamine test reagent was identified as cobalt thiocyanate, a non-specific chemical commonly used in colorimetric drug testing. Performance tests were carried with more than 22 drug-free and drug-spiked (≥125 % of the LOD) matrices, including solvent solutions (water, methanol), fixed pH solutions, and an array of popular drinks (including wine, beer, cocktails and spirits). While specificity in drug-free drinks was 100 % for both GHB and ketamine, provided that the manufacturer's limitations on drinks were respected, sensitivity in drug spiked drinks (at 150 % of the LOD) was 0 % for ketamine and between 31 % and 69 % for GHB, depending on whether one classifies inconclusive results as negatives or positives. We conclude that these coasters are an inadequate tool to screen for GHB and ketamine in beverages.

Language: en