SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mercado MC, Daniel L, Allen CT, Mercer Kollar LM, Wang J, Roby SJ. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08862605231197153

PMID

37740486

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to explore U.S. parents' and caregivers' understanding about children's bullying-what bullying is and how to address it. We analyzed 2017, 2018, and 2019 Fall ConsumerStyles online panel survey data from U.S. parents/caregivers of children ages 10 to 17 years (N = 1,516), including 20 items representing statements consistent or inconsistent with the bullying prevention evidence and best practices. Percentage of endorsement for each item and a summary measure of understanding about bullying were calculated. The association between low overall understanding about bullying and sociodemographic characteristics was explored. Most parents identified bullying as harmful (77%), repetitive (63%), and involving power imbalance (51%). At least half of parents answered 13 or more items (20 total) consistent with the bullying prevention evidence or best practices. Being male, non-Hispanic Black or Hispanic, having high school or less education, and small household size were associated with higher odds of low overall understanding about bullying. Awareness of parents' understanding about bullying and how to appropriately address it is vital for bullying prevention.

FINDINGS can inform the strategic development of bullying prevention health messages for parents.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; bullying; caregivers; parents; youth violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print