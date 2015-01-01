Abstract

Suicide represents a significant public health concern. One approach to reducing suicide rates is to train gatekeepers-community members who, through their day-to-day practices, interact with a substantial proportion of the population-to detect individuals at elevated suicide risk and refer them to appropriate mental health care services. One of the most well-known community gatekeeper training programs is Question, Persuade, and Refer (QPR), which has been delivered to millions worldwide. Gatekeeper training, including QPR, shows considerable promise in reducing suicide risk. However, one limitation of existing gatekeeper training programs is that they rely on referrals to mental health services, which are often non-existent, understaffed, and/or undertrained regarding suicide risk. As such, novel approaches are needed to equip community gatekeepers with primary mental health first aid and suicide-focused counseling. This article describes, for the first time, the fundamental concepts of a newly developed and more expansive version of QPR, the QPR Pathfinder Training. The QPR Pathfinder Training is web-based training program designed to create a cadre of "super gatekeepers" to address suicide at scale. The QPR Pathfinder Training will equip communities to address the critical shortage of mental health care services around the globe and, in turn, reduce mental health morbidities and decrease the suicide rates.

