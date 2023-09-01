Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite Veterans Health Administration (VHA) efforts, many Veterans do not receive minimally adequate psychotherapy (MAP) for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is important to understand factors associated with receipt of PTSD MAP (at least eight sessions) so that we may tailor efforts to increase treatment utilization for those who experience the greatest barriers to care.



METHODS: Participants were 2008 post-9/11 Veterans who participated in a nationwide survey and had a PTSD diagnosis documented in the VHA electronic health record (EHR) before 2018. Participants self-reported sociodemographic information and trauma history. Service utilization data (e.g., PTSD MAP) were obtained from EHR. Logistic regression was used to model factors associated with PTSD MAP.



RESULTS: Only 24% of Veterans (n = 479) received PTSD MAP. Veterans who reported that they were not employed and had reported history of military sexual trauma were more likely to have received PTSD MAP.



CONCLUSIONS: Understanding and addressing barriers to PTSD care for Veterans who are employed could help improve PTSD treatment utilization for this group.

Language: en