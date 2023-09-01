|
Citation
|
Ranney RM, Bernhard PA, Holder N, Vogt D, Blosnich JR, Schneiderman AI, Maguen S. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 166: 80-85.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37741063
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite Veterans Health Administration (VHA) efforts, many Veterans do not receive minimally adequate psychotherapy (MAP) for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It is important to understand factors associated with receipt of PTSD MAP (at least eight sessions) so that we may tailor efforts to increase treatment utilization for those who experience the greatest barriers to care.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Psychotherapy; Veterans; Treatment utilization; Veterans health administration