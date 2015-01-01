Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childbirth-related posttraumatic stress symptoms (CB-PTSS) including general symptoms (GS, i.e., mainly negative cognitions and mood and hyperarousal symptoms) and birth-related symptoms (BRS, i.e., mostly re-experiencing and avoidance symptoms) may disrupt mother-infant bonding and infant development. This study investigated prospective and cross-sectional associations between maternal CB-PTSS and mother-infant bonding or infant development (language, motor, and cognitive).



METHOD: We analysed secondary data of the control group of a randomised control trial (NCT03576586) with full-term French-speaking mother-infant dyads (n = 55). Maternal CB-PTSS and mother-infant bonding were assessed via questionnaires at six weeks (T1) and six months (T2) postpartum: PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5) and Mother-Infant Bonding Scale (MIBS). Infant development was assessed with the Bayley Scales of Infant Development at T2. Sociodemographic and medical data were collected from questionnaires and medical records. Bivariate and multivariate regression were used.



RESULTS: Maternal total CB-PTSS score at T1 was associated with poorer bonding at T2 in the unadjusted model (B = 0.064, p = 0.043). In the adjusted model, cross-sectional associations were found at T1 between a higher total CB-PTSS score and poorer bonding (B = 0.134, p = 0.017) and between higher GS and poorer bonding (B = 0.306, p = 0.002). Higher BRS at T1 was associated with better infant cognitive development at T2 in the unadjusted model (B = 0.748, p = 0.026).



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest that CB-PTSS were associated with mother-infant bonding difficulties, while CB-PTSS were not significantly associated with infant development. Additional studies are needed to increase our understanding of the intergenerational consequences of perinatal trauma.

Language: en