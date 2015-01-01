|
Citation
|
Devita S, Deforges C, Bickle-Graz M, Tolsa JF, Sandoz V, Horsch A. J. Reprod. Infant Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37740725
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childbirth-related posttraumatic stress symptoms (CB-PTSS) including general symptoms (GS, i.e., mainly negative cognitions and mood and hyperarousal symptoms) and birth-related symptoms (BRS, i.e., mostly re-experiencing and avoidance symptoms) may disrupt mother-infant bonding and infant development. This study investigated prospective and cross-sectional associations between maternal CB-PTSS and mother-infant bonding or infant development (language, motor, and cognitive).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Bayley; Infant development; mother-infant bonding; postpartum; traumatic childbirth