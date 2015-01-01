Abstract

PURPOSE: This study sought to explore the potential correlation between low handgrip strength (HGS) with or without asymmetry and fall risk in middle-aged and older Chinese adults.



METHODS: Baseline characteristic data from participants 45+ years of age and data regarding fall events collected from two rounds (2011-2013) of the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study were utilized for the present analyses. HGS and HGS asymmetry was defined according to the updated American Society of Hand Therapist. Fall events were identified through self- or proxy-reported details. Logistic regression analyses were employed to gauge the potential relationship between abnormal HGS and fall risk.



RESULTS: In total, 10 563 participants were enrolled in this analysis, of whom 47.49% (5016/10 563) were male. The proportions of low HGS alone, HGS asymmetry alone, and low HGS with asymmetry were 22.23%, 18.34%, and 22.75%, respectively, in males, but just 3.64%, 35.12%, and 6.62% in females. A total of 693 and 1019 fall events were recorded for male (13.82%) and female (18.37%) participants over the 2-year follow-up period, respectively. Significant differences in fall event incidence among different HGS groups were only observed among males. An adjusted logistic regression analysis model confirmed that low HGS with dominant asymmetry was closely related to fall risk among middle-aged and older males [P = 0.014, odds ratio = 1.332, 95% confidence interval: 1.059-1.676).



CONCLUSION: These results demonstrated that low HGS with dominant asymmetry is a risk factor linked to increased fall risk among middle-aged and older Chinese males. What is already known on this topic Low HGS or HGS asymmetry is been reported to be linked to an increased risk of falls in middle-aged and older adults; however, little is known about the association between fall risk and low HGS and/or HGS asymmetry. Main messages The prevalence of low HGS alone and low HGS asymmetry in men was significantly higher than in women, while HGS alone asymmetry was more common in women than men. The risk factor for the increased risk of falls in Chinese middle-aged and older men is low and asymmetric HGS, rather than low or asymmetric HGS alone. Low HGS with dominant asymmetry rather than nondominant asymmetry is associated with future fall risk among middle-aged and older Chinese males. Current research questions What is the mechanism for the significant difference in the proportion of abnormal HGS components between the sexes? If female subjects with low HGS and asymmetric HGS were added, would an association be observed between low HGS and asymmetric HGS falls? Is there an association between the severity of asymmetric HGS with weakness and falls?

