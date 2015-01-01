Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim: The paper aims to examine the relationship between philosophy and mental health.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and methods: The authors used integrative anthropological approach, interpretive research paradigm, hermeneutical approach. The data collection was carried out using Scopus, Web of Science, PubMed, Google Scholar databases. Research papers were identified according to search terms: "mental health", "philosophy", "Ancient philosophy", "Epicureanism", "Stoicism", "Eastern philosophy", "Buddhism", "Taoism", "psychology", "psychotherapy", "anxiety", "depression", "happiness", "mindfulness", "meaning in life".



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: Attempts to cope with life challenges, frustration, fear, anxiety, stress should not be isolated endeavors, but they need to be placed in a wider philosophical context, as far as every issue, including mental health issues, has a philosophical perspective at its core. Such experience can cultivate human strength, self-confidence, awareness, empathy. In times of uncertainty, when we do not know where to go, when we do not understand who we are and what is our purpose on earth, philosophy helps us to find our way. In the most difficult times, philosophy acts as a guiding star and consolation reconciling us with what we are unable to change.

Language: en