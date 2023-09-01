|
Martins Irvine A, Moloney W, Jacobs S, Anderson NE. Australas. Emerg. Care 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37743125
BACKGROUND: Although efforts to reduce aggression and violence in emergency departments are important, it is also critical to minimise harm and support staff where this occurs. This research describes support mechanisms emergency nurses value when they experience occupational aggression and violence.
Emergency Service, Hospital; Workplace Violence