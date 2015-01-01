Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to (1) examine the extent to which the association between exposure to adverse childhood events (ACEs) and having chronic pain in adolescents is explained by the association between exposure to ACEs and sleep disturbance and (2) explore the role of sleep disturbance in the association between exposure to ACEs and anxiety and depressive symptoms in adolescents with chronic pain.



METHODS: Cross-sectional data from 469 adolescents aged 13-18 years old were drawn from an epidemiological study on pediatric chronic pain conducted in Catalonia (Spain). Participants provided self-reports of demographic characteristics, exposure to ACEs, pain characteristics, sleep disturbance, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. Mediation and moderation models were conducted.



RESULTS: Sleep disturbance explained a significant amount of the variance in the association between exposure to ACEs and the presence of chronic pain. Moreover, sleep disturbance explained a significant amount of the variance in the association between exposure to ACEs and depressive symptoms and moderated the association between exposure to ACEs and anxiety in adolescents with chronic pain.



CONCLUSION: The study findings suggest the possibility that addressing sleep disturbance in adolescents exposed to ACEs may help to prevent the development of chronic pain, anxiety, and depressive symptoms in those adolescents who already have chronic pain.

