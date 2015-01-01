|
Roman-Juan J, Solé E, Sánchez-Rodríguez E, Castarlenas E, Jensen MP, Miró J. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
37743052
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to (1) examine the extent to which the association between exposure to adverse childhood events (ACEs) and having chronic pain in adolescents is explained by the association between exposure to ACEs and sleep disturbance and (2) explore the role of sleep disturbance in the association between exposure to ACEs and anxiety and depressive symptoms in adolescents with chronic pain.
Language: en
adolescents; sleep disturbance; anxiety; adverse childhood events; chronic pain; depressive symptoms