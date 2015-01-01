Abstract

Fenthion (MPP) is a popular organophosphorus pesticide that acts via inhibition of the enzyme cholinesterase. It is well known that fenthion is metabolized by plants, animals and soil microorganisms to sulfone and sulfoxide by oxidation of thioether and is further metabolized by conversion of P = S to P = O (oxon). Although human fenthion poisonings sometimes occur, details of the distribution of fenthion and its metabolites within the bodies of victims are unclear. In this study, we developed and validated an approach that uses liquid chromatography coupled with electrospray ionization-tandem mass spectrometry to quantify the concentrations of fenthion and its five metabolites (MPP-sulfoxide, MPP-sulfone, MPP-oxon, MPP-oxon sulfoxide and MPP-oxon sulfone) in the fluids [blood, cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) and urine] of a human cadaver. The calibration curves were linear in the concentration range 5-200 ng/mL. Our method allowed for repeatable and accurate quantification with intra- and inter-assay coefficients of variation smaller than 8.6% and 11.0%, respectively, for each target compound. We used the developed method to measure the fenthion concentration in the blood of a dead victim of fenthion poisoning and found the concentration to be in the comatose-fatal range. In addition, we detected for the first time fenthion and all five fenthion metabolites in the cadaveric blood and CSF. The concentrations of the oxidized forms of fenthion, including MPP-sulfone and MPP-sulfoxide, were higher in CSF than in the blood.

