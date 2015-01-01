Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sleep disorders are common among older adults, leading to high prevalence of over-the-counter and prescription sleep medication use. Socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals have higher prevalence of sleep disorders. Frequent use of sleep medications can increase the risk of falls. Little is known about the association between wealth and sleep medication use in older adults.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional analysis using a nationwide sample of 7603 Medicare beneficiaries (65+ years) from Round 1 (2011) of the National Health and Aging Trends Study. We measured self-reported wealth as the sum of assets (retirement savings, stocks/bonds, checking/savings accounts, business assets, and home value) minus liabilities (mortgage, credit card, and medical debt). Self-reported sleep medication use in the past month was categorized as frequent (5-7 nights/week), sometimes (1-4 nights/week), or never (0 night/week). We estimated differences in the prevalence of sleep medication use by quintiles of wealth using crude and adjusted binomial regression models. Individuals missing sleep medication information were excluded.



RESULTS: Median wealth was $152 582 (IQR: $24 023-412 992). Sixteen percent reported frequent sleep medication use, 15% reported some use, and 70% reported no use. Frequent sleep medication use was more common in lower wealth quintiles (lowest: 20%, highest: 12%). Alternatively, some use was more common in higher wealth quintiles (lowest: 11%, highest: 18%).



RESULTS were similar after adjustment for demographic factors, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, less wealthy older adults had higher prevalence of frequent sleep medication use. This may lead to dependency or increased fall risk in this vulnerable population.

