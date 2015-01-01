Abstract

A 57-year-old male admitted as an emergency for mushroom poisoning with hypovolemic shock, acute renal injury (Cr 213 μmol/L) and metabolic acidosis (pH 7.1). Twenty-six hours ago, he consumed 4 caps of wild mushrooms and presented with acute gastroenteritis, generalized malaise and lower limbs jerk. On ICU admission, he developed ventricular defibrillation and was resuscitated with intubation and ventilation. In addition to plasma exchange and hemoperfusion therapy, the patient was managed with massive fluid and potassium replacement, vasopressors, activated charcoal, silymarin, penicillin G and piperacillin tazobactam. On ICU Day 2, the patient's general condition improved with vasopressor ceased, renal function normalized except large amount of diarrhea. On ICU Day 3, the patient deteriorated again with worsening abdominal distension leading to intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH). Toxic liver injury by mushroom became significant. Repeated acute renal injury deranged clotting and compromised hemodynamics were also noted which indicated acute abdominal compartment syndrome. Emergent computed tomography (CT) of abdomen revealed Pneumatosis intestinalis (PI) in the small intestines and hepatic portal venous gas (HPVG) in the left liver lobe. Water assisted colonoscopy decompression was performed emergently for IAH relief. Thereafter, the patient improved rapidly with organ dysfunction recovered next day. Acute liver failure gradually subsided. On ICU Day 8, the patient was discharged to general ward. The mushroom was later morphologically identified as Amanita exitialis (A. exitialis) by at least two specialists from Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A. exitialis is a lethal mushroom that mainly affect liver and gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The current case and literature review suggest that the severity of GI injury caused by lethal A. exitialis may be underestimated.

Language: en