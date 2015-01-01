Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although regulatory norms on work safety offer guidelines for organizing and preventing accidents, the construction site is an environment susceptible to deviations, sometimes due to the lack of effective training. To this end, technologies such as virtual reality become possibilities for innovations with great advantages, as they allow simulations, modeling, exploratory environments and games, which allow the user to create a greater connection and interest in the subject in question.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to present the technological advances applied in safety-oriented training in the construction industry worldwide, emphasizing serious games through a systematic review of the literature.



METHODS: The review was carried out using five scientific databases, with a research protocol to answer questions about the application of gamification to guarantee the safety of workers.



RESULTS: Fifteen articles were evaluated, with descriptive, observational research and case studies. It was found that the use of technologies in construction safety is not yet a common reality in the sector, as it presents challenges and limitations, such as gameplay and issues related to cost. However, they show great potential as a dynamic solution in the training of civil construction workers, effectively collaborating in accident prevention and work safety.



CONCLUSION: Several software programs and applications were found for creating three-dimensional scenes and for providing users with a customized experience according to the needs observed in the virtual interaction; building information modeling tools, which promote realistic project modeling; and equipment to visualize the scenes created. Furthermore, the possibility of combining traditional theoretical teaching with serious games was verified. However, gamification applicability is an alternative that still has limitations, in addition to the lack of flexibility in the rules imposed on the game, hampering users' authenticity in making decisions.

