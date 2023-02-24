Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the incidence and causes of HIV/AIDS death patients in Taizhou from 1998 to 2022.



METHODS: The data were collected from the AIDS Integrated Prevention and Control Information System of China Information System for Diseases Control and Prevention and Taizhou Chronic Disease Information Management System. By the end of 2022, a total of 5 126 HIV/AIDS patients living in Taizhou for a long time were included, SAS 9.4 was used for Kruskal-Wallis test, χ(2) test and trend analysis.



RESULTS: From 1998 to 2022, a total of 796 HIV/AIDS patients died, with a fatality rate of 15.53% (796/5 126), in whom 52.26% (416/796) died within one year after confirmation. The proportion of HIV/AIDS patients who died within one year decreased (trend χ(2)=5.60, P<0.001). For the constituent of death causes, there were 140 (17.59%) deaths of AIDS, 237 (29.77%) deaths of malignant tumors, 99 (12.44%) deaths of cardiovascular disease, 58 (7.29%) deaths caused by injuries, 160 (20.10%) deaths due to other causes, and 102 (12.81%) deaths due to unknown causes. The constituent ratio of deaths of malignant tumor, cardiovascular disease and other causes increased over time (trend χ(2)=1.92, P=0.028; trend χ(2)=2.81, P=0.003; trend χ(2)=2.07, P=0.020). There were differences in the distribution of death causes in HIV/AIDS cases in terms of age, occupation, marital status, ethnic group, educational level and mode of transmission (all P<0.05). The average age of the death cases due to cardiovascular disease was higher than other death cases, the cases who died from AIDS had shorter survival time and the lower initial CD4(+)T cells after confirmation compared with all other death cases, and the time interval from confirmation to treatment in HIV/AIDS patients with unknown death causes was longer than those of all other death cases (all P<0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The constituent ratio of non-AIDS related deaths in HIV/AIDS patients in Taizhou was relatively high and showed an upward trend during 1998-2022. It is necessary to further strengthen the early screening, prevention and treatment of chronic non infectious diseases.



目的： 了解台州市1998-2022年HIV/AIDS的死亡情况和死因。 方法： 资料来源于中国疾病预防控制信息系统的艾滋病综合防治信息系统和台州市慢性病信息管理系统，以1998-2022年现住址为台州市的5 126例HIV/AIDS为研究对象，用SAS 9.4软件进行秩和检验、χ2检验及趋势分析。 结果： 1998-2022年HIV/AIDS死亡796例，病死率为15.53%（796/5 126），病例在确证后1年内死亡占52.26%（416/796）。年初尚存活病例在年内死亡的构成比呈下降趋势（趋势χ2=5.60，P<0.001）。在死因构成上，艾滋病140例（17.59%）、恶性肿瘤237例（29.77%）、心血管病99例（12.44%）、伤害58例（7.29%）、其他160例（20.10%）和不详102例（12.81%）。恶性肿瘤、心血管病和其他死因的死亡病例构成比随时间变化均呈上升趋势（趋势χ2=1.92，P=0.028；趋势χ2=2.81，P=0.003；趋势χ2=2.07，P=0.020）。在HIV/AIDS不同死因中，确证年龄、职业、婚姻状况、民族、文化程度和感染途径的差异有统计学意义（均P<0.05）。死因为心血管病者死亡年龄最大，死因为艾滋病的死亡距确证间隔时间最短且首次检测CD4+T淋巴细胞计数最低，死因不详者的确证至抗病毒治疗的时间间隔最长（均P<0.05）。 结论： 1998-2022年台州市HIV/AIDS的非艾滋病相关死亡的构成比较高，随时间变化呈上升趋势，要进一步加强HIV/AIDS慢性非传染性疾病的早期筛查、干预和治疗。.

Language: zh