Wei Y. Int. J. Soc. Sci. Educ. Res. 2023; 6(9): 233-237.

(Copyright © 2023, Boya Century Publishing)

10.6918/IJOSSER.202309_6(9).0034

Due to their immaturity, relatively narrow personal living space, lack of mental health knowledge and psychological assistance channels along with other reasons, adolescents are more prone to suicidal behavior due to the accumulation of negative emotions and psychological problems. Relevant studies show that most of the adolescents with suicide psychological phenomenon actually have strong desire to survive, and their suicide psychology is closer to impulsiveness. Through listening, advising, and emotional relief, the suicide psychology and behavior can be effectively alleviated or even avoided. Therefore, the psychological hotline intervention actually plays an important role in helping adolescents with mental health issues. Through questionnaires and interviews, this paper conducts both quantitative and qualitative studies on adolescent students and hotline operators, finds out the common causes and demands of adolescent suicidal psychology, and tries to give the solutions to improve and develop psychological hotlines and other organizations.


Language: zh

Hotline; Intervention; Mental health; Psychological; Suicide

