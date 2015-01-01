Abstract

Suicidal ideation (SI), suicide attempts (SA), and completed suicides (CS), seem to be phenomena present globally and in heterogeneous growth. The objectives of this manuscript are to offer an overview of these phenomena related to mental health and mental well-being, focusing on the prevention of SI, SA, and CS, with multidisciplinary team (MDT) and interdisciplinary team (IDT) interventions that can be integrated into the daily activities of healthcare workers (HWs) and medical/healthcare students (MHSs). The role of medical education (MedEd) and counselling/psychotherapy, with particular interest in the PPT (Positive and Transcultural Psychotherapy), can become fundamental in intervention, identification, prevention activities, for MHSs and HWs.

Language: en