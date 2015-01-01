Abstract

This review explores the existing literature on posttraumatic growth in women survivors of sexual assaults. A systematic review of research literature following PRISMA guidelines between 1980 and 2023 was conducted using databases like PsychINFO, PubMed, ProQuest, Web of Science, and Google Scholar. Approximately 78 articles were initially identified and evaluated in the preliminary search using the identified keywords. Of those retrieved, 22 met the criteria and were included integrating the findings from 18 quantitative and 04 qualitative studies. The review findings suggest that the mean prevalence of growth in sexual assault survivors ranges from 4.59 to 64.04 in the PTGI total scores, ranging from 0 to 105. Overall, small to moderate PTG was found to be a recurring phenomenon among survivors of sexual assault. The highest level of growth was consistently experienced in relating to other domain. Posttraumatic stress, social support, religiosity/spirituality, and control over recovery were suggested to be associated with posttraumatic growth. Implications for practice, policy, and future directions are discussed.

Language: en