Abstract

We study the costs associated with domestic violence (DV) in Norway by comparing outcomes before and after a DV report, using those who will be victimized in the future as controls. A DV report is associated with increased mental health diagnoses for both victims and their children and reduced financial resources. Victims experience marital dissolution, more doctor visits, lower employment, reduced earnings and higher use of disability insurance. Their children are more likely to receive child protective services and commit a crime. Using a complementary RD design, we find declines in children's test scores and grade completion.

