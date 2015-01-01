Abstract

Scholars who argue for a gender inclusive approach to Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) contend that women and men experience similar rates of IPV victimization. Previous work on gender symmetry in IPV frequently measures physical violence victimization among respondents who report having current partners, providing a point-in-time rather than lifetime assessment of victimization. The 2010 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS) data include a violence history calendar that enables the construction of variables measuring violence victimization over the life course. This study examines gender differences in the age at first victimization, the number of perpetrators, and the frequency of IPV over the life course. We assess four types of IPV victimization including psychological aggression, coercive control, physical violence, and sexual violence. Analyses are conducted with event history and multivariate regression models. NISVS data show gender symmetry in past year violence victimization, but substantial gender differences in IPV victimization over the life course. Compared to men, women are victims of IPV at younger ages, experience a higher frequency of violence victimization, and have more perpetrators. When violence is considered across the life course, IPV is gender asymmetrical.

