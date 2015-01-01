|
Palla L, Eng J. Sex Educ. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Using an intersectional analysis, this article critically analyses implied and expressed norms to identify perceptions of appropriate behaviour in children's play, and to explore how social communicative arenas such as Internet forums construct knowledge and values. Adults' responses to an incident that occurred amongst a group of children in Swedish early childhood education as part of free play during the preschool day were analysed. The incident was described in a thread posted on the Familjeliv (Family Life) internet forum. The research questions were: what images of children are prominent in discourse on appropriate behaviour as part of free play; what discursive categorisations of children related to age, gender and sexuality can be identified within this discourse; and how do these categorisations intersect? Netnography provided the method used together with thematic content analysis.
Language: en
Age; discursive categories; early childhood education; gender; intersectionality; sexuality