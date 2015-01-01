Abstract

In the last decades, there have been multiple calls to challenge the way Mexican journalists report on the everyday violence women face in the country, particularly the coverage of feminicidios (femicides). To better understand newsroom challenges, the present study uses the hierarchy of influences model to explore the different levels of influence that shape feminicidio news in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, one of the most violent states for women in the country. The findings, based on 20 interviews with journalists who covered feminicidios, indicate that routine (sources, available resources, crime formats) and organizational (newspaper sections and economic demands) levels continue to shape most of the initial news agenda, but that individual journalists are aware of this, and regularly try to find opportunities to push for stories that place the issue as part of a larger societal problem. This results in a reported increasing number of feminicidio news with a gender perspective and strategic attempts to make up for past biased reporting. Implications and recommendations for the coverage of the larger VAW issue in the Mexican setting are discussed.

