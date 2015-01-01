Abstract

This article focuses on child sexual abuse in organizational settings, with a particular emphasis on 'grooming'. While grooming is often associated with online behaviour, its origins predate the digital age. Consequently, this article challenges the misconception of solely linking grooming to online platforms and highlights its broader recognition. The article aims to explore how international human rights law addresses grooming and how the framework can be enhanced to effectively combat grooming and protect children from sexual abuse in organizational settings. First, the article discusses sexual grooming, including in organizational contexts, drawing from scientific and theoretical literature, case reviews, and government inquiries. It then analyses international and regional human rights laws, along with guidance from treaty-based human rights mechanisms, to outline existing standards on child sexual abuse and grooming. The article examines examples of domestic legislation and proposes an expanded role for international human rights law. By situating the issue within human rights discourse and emphasizing children as having rights and agency, the article challenges prevailing paradigms of child safeguarding research and practice that prioritize risk aversion and compliance (Powell et al. 2020). The article urges practitioners to advocate for more comprehensive approaches at local and global levels. The human rights system provides additional avenues for advocates to drive change, fostering greater State and organizational accountability and ensuring every child's right to be free from sexual abuse.

