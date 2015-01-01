|
Hamid A. Int. J. Law Rev. State. Admin. 2023; 1(2): 72-78.
(Copyright © 2023, Perkumpulan Dosen Peneliti Indonesia)
Abstract
The purpose of this study is to determine the qualifications of criminal acts of sexual abuse of children in the view of criminal law. And to find out the application of criminal law to the crime of child abuse committed by children in Decision Number 8/Pid.Sus-Anak/2017/PN.Tgn. The research method uses normative law which places law as a system of norms, concerning principles, rules, laws and regulations, court decisions, agreements, and doctrines. Primary, secondary, and tertiary research methods are data obtained from the literature that have a relationship with the research focus. In normative legal research, the main source of data from primary law includes regulations, legislation, and legal materials. secondary includes legal books, legal experts, and scholarly academics. Tertiary includes an explanation of primary legal materials and secondary legal materials.
Language: en