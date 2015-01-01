Abstract

The research aimed to reveal the social characteristics of the perpetrators of child sexual abuse crimes, and to identify the psychological and environmental dimensions of the perpetrators of child sexual abuse crimes. And to identify the nature of the relationship between the psychological dimensions of perpetrators of child sexual abuse crimes in each of (violence - addiction - anxiety - aggressive behavior). And to identify the nature of the relationship between the social dimensions of perpetrators of sexual abuse crimes in each of (educational status - income level - socialization - unemployment - Internet addiction). To achieve this, the research relied on the comprehensive social survey methodology by using the questionnaire tool to collect data on the phenomenon in question, which was applied to a sample of (155) individuals. The most important findings of the research were the existence of a statistically significant relationship at a significant level (α ≤ 0.05) between social dimensions and sexual abuse of children in each of (educational status - income level (poverty) - socialization - employment status (unemployment) - Internet addiction). . As well as the existence of a statistically significant relationship at a significant level (α ≤ 0.05) between the psychological dimensions and the commission of crimes and sexual abuse of children in each of (violence - addiction - anxiety - aggressive behavior). The research concluded the importance of tightening legal provisions in the Egyptian Penal Code against child sexual abuse crimes. Carrying out more research and studies dealing with the phenomenon of child sexual abuse. Implementing activities and programs for children and parents to raise their awareness about the phenomenon of child sexual abuse. The necessity of intensifying civil and governmental efforts in order to limit the spread of this phenomenon. Key words: Psychological dimensions - social dimensions - environmental dimensions - sexual abuse crimes - children

Language: en