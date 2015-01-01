Abstract

The maltreatment of children has negative outcomes for their academic and social-emotional development. Child maltreatment is a global issue that affects millions of children every day. However, many of these cases go unreported and researchers have found that school personnel lack the training, knowledge, and skills to address maltreatment. The purpose of this paper is to provide a consultation framework for how school personnel can work collaboratively to identify, report, and prevent maltreatment.

