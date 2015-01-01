Abstract

Our current knowledge about the health status and developmental process and outcome of Indigenous Sámi children and youths in the high north (Northern Norway, 68 degrees latitude) is scarce. The present longitudinal study, labeled the Arctic Childhood Study, aims to fill major knowledge gaps related to this topic with a special focus on the incidence of violence, abuse, and neglect as well as protective factors. The project will be implemented based on the conceptual framework for Indigenous methodology. The study is highly relevant for the Indigenous population of the Arctic and sub-Arctic regions of Norway as rates of violence are higher as compared to the majority population residing in the same area or farther south. The study applies a mixed methods design that include process evaluations of the pilot study, combines qualitative and quantitative data collection methods, and applies Indigenous collective-informed research. Research activities include a scoping review of abuse and neglect among youth in the Arctic, languages translations of the I-Cast questionnaires, piloting of the Norwegian and Sámi questionnaire packages, and use of focus group discussions. The main study uses a longitudinal cohort study design and school-based surveys in order to explore how relationships between child maltreatment, mental and somatic health, resilience and coping, social, family, and school function, and culturally specific experiences. Participants will be recruited from lower and upper secondary schools in the Arctic and sub-Arctic areas of Norway where the majority of the Indigenous Sámi people lives. The planned participants include adolescents ranging from 12 to 19 years and will follow these individuals every 3 years until age 24. Pending written consent and funding, data will be connected to current national registers. Optionally and pending ethical approval, the study will incorporate the use self-administered, non-invasive buccal swabs in order to collect bio-samples from the participants for genetic analyses and examine genetic mediators related to methylation profiles. The design of the study, the strong focus on Indigenous methodology, the involvement of Sámi youth, and non-Sámi youth is intended to produce new knowledge about the repercussion of violence for the normal development and health status among Sámi and non-Sámi youth in the high north. The study connects individual characteristics with cultural risk and protective factors in order to provide families, advocacy groups, school professionals, the health sector, administrators, and policymakers a more evidence informed basis for initiating early identification and prevention programs in child and adolescent health sectors in Norway. The hope is that the information will provide a better foundation for formulating culturally sensitive prevention strategies aimed at reducing occurrences of violence in Sámi society, and provide new knowledge about factors and mechanisms that may enable more culturally appropriate and effective interventions for use in the Sámi community.

Language: en