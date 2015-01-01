Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a significant public health problem, impacting individuals, families and communities across the lifespan. This systematic scoping review aimed to identify practices associated with the prevention of CSA before it happens using the PRISMA method (Moher et al., 2009). Nine databases were searched for empirical literature, resulting in a sample of 47 articles addressing the prevention of child sexual abuse. A definition of CSA prevention and research questions were developed in consultation with subject matter experts to provide a conceptual guide for analysing available empirical and theoretical literature published between 2012 and 2022. Studies were excluded that reported on CSA education. Included articles were analysed to identify common elements of prevention approaches and the policy conditions enabling and constraining prevention. Three approaches were identified: (i) engaging and stopping those at risk of using sexually harmful behaviour; (ii) situational prevention in child- and youth-serving organisations; (iii) preventing the emergence of CSA by promoting healthy families and communities. The article also discusses policy settings that enable and constrain CSA prevention in Australia and identifies gaps in existing research.

