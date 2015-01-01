Abstract

Child maltreatment has been linked to short- and long-term negative consequences for various aspects of development. Maltreated children experience multiple difficulties in cognitive, emotional, motoric, sensory, linguistic, and social domains. These multiple domains entail an interprofessional team whose individual expertise can best ensure comprehensive trauma-responsive assessment, intervention planning, and a developmental point of view. Comprehensive and multidisciplinary early treatment that considers development and trauma may promote recovery from child maltreatment. However, most existing child services usually provide developmental or trauma-informed treatment. This commentary aims to present and describe a novel interdisciplinary work model of the Haruv Mental Health Clinic, which addresses all aspects of development and trauma. A case study is presented to demonstrate work processes according to the interdisciplinary model, integrating trauma-informed and developmental perspectives, and stresses its importance. It also emphasizes the need to overcome the separation between mental health and developmental services to better address the multiple and complex needs of children who suffered abuse and neglect.

