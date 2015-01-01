Abstract

Research shows that parents with a history of child abuse are at risk of perpetuating the cycle of abuse; however, exploration of intervention content is still a neglected area. This qualitative study identifies intervention components and corresponding mechanisms of change of parenting interventions to prevent intergenerational child abuse. Interviews with ten heads of interventions from the UK and USA were coded using deductive framework analysis. The Behaviour Change Technique (BCT) Taxonomy and Behaviour Change Wheel were used to code intervention components including BCTs and intervention functions. Mechanisms of change were coded using the Theoretical Domains Framework. Twelve BCTs and eight intervention functions were identified including education, enablement and training delivered through BCTs of instruction on how to perform a behaviour, restructuring the environment and social support. Corresponding mechanisms of change include behaviour regulation, knowledge and social influences, among others. This study offers insight into targeting and tailoring services to improve outcomes for parents with a history of child abuse.



FINDINGS suggest that there are possible mechanisms through which vulnerable parents can be helped to break the cycle of abuse including promoting social support, regulating parents' behaviour through trauma-informed approaches and enhancing knowledge, self-esteem and confidence in parenting.

