Abstract

Combustion and explosion accidents of the mixture may occur after the adsorption of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) by coal-based activated carbon (CBAC). It is of great significance to explore the oxidation and combustion performance of CBAC before and after adsorbing VOCs in order to prevent the reoccurrence of fire and explosion. Based on the CBAC sample commonly used in industrial production, three types of CBAC samples after adsorbing VOCs, i.e., acetone, cyclohexane, and butyl acetate, were prepared. The oxidation and combustion characteristics of the samples before and after adsorbing VOCs are measured and analyzed by thermal analyzer and cone calorimeter. Thermal analysis results indicate that during the oxidation process, the VOCs in the adsorbed samples will burn in the early stage, generating amounts of heat which may accelerate the oxidation and combustion of CBAC. According to the combustion performance experiments by cone calorimeter, it is also found that the combustion rate of CBAC after adsorbing VOCs is significantly enhanced. The time to ignition is shortened, the heat release rate becomes larger, and the time to reach the peak of heat release rate is significantly moved forward. In addition, the CO yield of the adsorbed sample is significantly improved. In general, VOC adsorption in CBAC can promote oxidation reactions and may result in an enhanced combustibility of CBAC.

