Arnold I, Kuster T, Busch JM, Kellett JG, Brabrand M, Bingisser R, Nickel CH. Acute Med. 2023; 22(3): 120-129.

OBJECTIVE: To compare the SUHB mobility scale (i.e., stable(S), unstable gait(U), needing help to walk(H), or bedridden(B)) and the Emergency Severity Index (ESI) associations with admission and mortality outcomes.

DESIGN: Post-hoc analysis of a prospective observational study including all consenting presenting to the ED over a period of 3 weeks. Odd ratios and AUCs were calculated to assess predictive performance of SUHB and compared with ESI.

RESULTS: Out of 2422 patients, 65% presented with a stable gait, 45% with an ESI level 3. With increasing mobility impairment on the SUHB scale, the probability for admission and mortality increased. SUHB had a higher AUC than ESI for 1-year mortality.

CONCLUSION: SUHB was a better predictor than ESI of long-term mortality. The scale, which is rapid, requires little additional training, and no extra costs, could be used as a useful supplement to the triage process.


Humans; Hospitalization; Triage; Prognosis; *Benchmarking; *Emergency Service, Hospital

