Abstract

LGBT+ adults demonstrate greater cannabis-related problems (e.g., Cannabis Use Disorder [CUD]) compared to non-LGBT+ counterparts. No study has explored age-related disparities in cannabis problems across the adult lifespan, nor have studies identified specific CUD criteria that contribute to elevated CUD among LGBT+ adults. The purpose of this study was to examine associations between LGBT+ identity and age with endorsement of CUD criteria in a sample of regular cannabis consumers. An online sample of N = 4334 (25.1% LGBT+) adults aged 18-64 residing in the U.S. completed an online survey about cannabis use behaviors and CUD diagnostic criteria. Bivariate contrasts revealed significantly greater CUD criteria endorsement among LGBT+ respondents, largely driven by differences at younger ages. However, this effect disappeared in the majority of adjusted logistic regression models. LGBT+ identity was associated with greater probability of use in larger amounts (adjOR = 2.10, 95% CI: 1.22-3.60) and use despite physical/mental health problems (adjOR = 2.51, 95% CI:1.23-5.03). No age*LGBT+ identity interactions were detected. Plotted trends depict more pronounced disparities in outcomes among LGBT+ adults under 35 years. Several potential risk and protective factors including employment, education, and reasons for use were identified. There were age-related differences in these characteristics among LGBT+ and non-LGBT+ respondents. Initial findings highlight the need for LGBT+ research examining trends in health outcomes and sociodemographic and cannabis characteristics across the lifespan. The study also provides a substantive contribution regarding specific cannabis-related problems that young LGBT+ cannabis consumers may be more likely to endorse than their non-LGBT+ counterparts.

Language: en