|
Citation
|
Rochat L, Rothen S, Edel Y, Penzenstadler L, Lecomte T, Potvin S, Dan Glauser E, Etter JF, Khazaal Y. Addict. Behav. 2023; 148: e107866.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37748226
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Motives to use cannabis play a central role in the development and maintenance of problematic cannabis use and previous studies stressed sex-related differences on motives to use cannabis. However, motives cannot be validly compared in men and women without first establishing the measurement invariance across sex. Therefore, the aim of the study is to (1) examine for the first time the measurement and structural invariance of the Marijuana Motives Measure (MMM) across sex, and (2) to investigate the motives for cannabis use that best explain problematic use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cannabis; Coping; App; Conformity; Motives; Problematic cannabis use; Sex-related differences