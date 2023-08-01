Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Snakebites are a neglected tropical disease. In many areas, envenoming incidence and antivenom administration rates are unknown. This study compared antivenom (AV) availability to rates of envenoming and recommendations to treat (RTT) in South Africa.



METHODS: This retrospective study identified, extracted, and reviewed all cases of envenoming (snake bites and spits) reported to the Poisons Information Helpline of the Western Cape of South Africa (PIHWC) from June 1, 2015 to May 31, 2020 by public hospitals in the Western Cape. A standardized interview was administered to the pharmacies of the 40 hospitals in winter and summer to determine how many vials of monovalent and polyvalent AV they had on hand at the time of the call and their expiration dates. Descriptive analysis was used to compare rates of envenoming and recommendations to treat to antivenom stock in winter and summer and by hospital type and location.



RESULTS: Public hospitals reported 300 envenomings, 122 from snakes. The PIHWC recommended antivenom administration in 26% of cases (N = 32). All hospital pharmacies queried answered our questions. Our study demonstrates urban district hospitals have higher ratios of AV vials compared to mean annual rates of envenoming and RTT than rural district hospitals at both the winter and summer timepoints.



CONCLUSION: This study evaluates antivenom supply and demand in a province of South Africa. The findings suggest South African urban hospitals have a relative excess of antivenom, and thus more capacity to meet demand, than their rural counterparts. It supports consideration of a redistribution of antivenom supply chains to match seasonal and local rates of envenoming. It indicates a need for higher quality, prospective data characterizing envenoming incidence and treatment.

