Citation
Zhu J, Fletcher A, Verma N. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37746824
Abstract
BACKGROUND: United States solid waste workers suffer a high fatal injury rate due to their frequent exposures to refuse-vehicle-related hazards. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) allows workers to ride on the rear steps of a garbage truck (exterior riding) if employers abide by American National Standard Z245.1 (ANSI Z245.1). The State of California (CA) has banned exterior riding since 1984, and the City of New York (NYC) has implemented its own initiatives to prevent exterior riding deaths.
Keywords
ANSI Z245.1; exterior riding; fatal injuries; garbage truck; rear step riding; refuse vehicle collection