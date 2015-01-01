Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the frequency of suicidal ideation (SI) among individuals with chronic spinal cord injury (SCI) and to identify risk factors associated with SI.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: Community setting. PARTICIPANTS: Two hundred and forty-six individuals with chronic SCI participating in the Spinal Cord Injury Model Systems at a Level 1 Trauma center. INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: SI, as assessed by question 9 of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9.



RESULTS: Twenty-seven (11.0%) participants endorsed SI; 6 (22.2%) of whom endorsed active SI with a plan of self-harm. Participants who endorsed SI had significantly higher depressive symptoms, lower resilience, and lower satisfaction with life (all Ps<.001). They also had lower perceived health (P<.001), Craig Handicap Assessment & Reporting Technique Short Form (CHART-SF) physical independence (P=.013), and Spinal Cord Injury - Functional Index with Assistive Technology domains of basic mobility (P=.003), self-care (P=.042), and fine motor skills (P=.035). However, participants who endorsed SI were not significantly different in re-hospitalization rates and in other domains of CHART-SF and SCI-AT. Logistic regression, with a forward selection procedure, was used to identify significant predictors of endorsing SI in the context of multiple associated variables. Depressive symptoms (odds ratio [OR]=1.18, P=.020), resilience (OR=0.85, P=.003), and physical independence (OR=0.98, P=.019) remained significant predictors of SI.



CONCLUSION: Study findings suggest higher levels of SI among people with SCI, a substantial proportion of whom have active SI. Individuals with SCI who endorse SI have greater burden of poor physical and mental health, as well as poorer functional status and adaptation. Interventions targeting multiple dimensions of quality of life may help reduce risk of SI and suicide among individuals with SCI.

