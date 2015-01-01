Abstract

BACKGROUND: The non-medical use of prescription drugs is a growing public health problem worldwide. Recent trends in Cameroon show that the use of psychoactive substances, among which are prescription drugs by adolescents is becoming a public health issue and is linked to juvenile delinquency and violence in schools. However, there is a paucity of data on the burden of this phenomenon among adolescent secondary school students in the country. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence and factors associated with the use of non-prescription drugs in secondary schools in Buea, South West region of Cameroon.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study from 1(st) February 2021 to 30(th) April 2021. Secondary school students were recruited using a multistage stratified cluster sampling. A modified and standardized version of the World Health Organization student drug-use survey model questionnaire was used. Ethical approval was obtained from the Institutional Review Board of the Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Buea (No. 2021/1273-02/UB/SG/IRB/FHS). The Statistical Package for Social Sciences, IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 25.0. was used for data analysis. Descriptive statistics were used to describe the sociodemographic characteristics of participants. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression models were used to explore associated factors of non-medical use of prescription drugs.



RESULTS: A total of 570 participants were enrolled for the study, and 510 participants responded giving a response rate of 89.5%. The prevalence of non-medical use of prescription drugs was 15.3%, tramadol being the most used. Motivators for non-medical use of prescription drugs were "to work longer", "to be courageous", and "curiosity". Logistic regression results showed that alcohol consumption [OR 3.68; 95% CI: 2.24-6.06; p < 0.001], smoking [OR 6.00; 95% CI: 3.07-11.75; p < 0.001] and use of illicit drugs [OR 10.85; 95% CI: 5.48-21.48; p < 0.001] were independent factors associated with non-medical use of prescription drugs.



CONCLUSION: Non-medical use of prescription drugs was prevalent among adolescent secondary school students in Buea, Cameroon. Tramadol is the main drug of prescription involved. Our results can guide policymakers on strategies to screen, prevent and control non-medical use of prescription drugs among secondary school students in Cameroon.

Language: en