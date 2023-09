Abstract

US President Joe Biden has announced that he is establishing the first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. More than 30 000 Americans have been killed by guns so far this year. The office will be headed by Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California state attorney general, prosecutor, and senator.1



Biden said, "I never thought I'd even remotely say this in my whole career: guns are the number one killer of children in America. More than car accidents, more than cancer, more than other diseases.



"In 2023, so far, our country has experienced more than 500 mass shootings and well over 30 000 deaths because of gun violence. That's just totally unacceptable. It's not who we are. And we have …

