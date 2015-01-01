Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study investigated the prevalence and severity of health problems in national-level female soccer players with respect to league and seasonality.



METHODS: In a prospective cohort study, 46 female soccer players aged 22.8±3.9 years playing in the three highest leagues in Switzerland were surveyed biweekly using the Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre health problem (OSTRC-H) questionnaire. All definitions and measures followed the OSTRC-H-specific recommendations. The 6-month observation period included parts of the off-season and one half of the match season.



RESULTS: The average 2-weekly health problem prevalence was 37.3% (illnesses: 8.8%; sudden onset injuries-both acute and repetitive mechanisms: 19.7%; repetitive gradual onset injuries: 12.4%) and 25.1% for substantial problems as defined in the OSTRC-H context (7.3%; 12.0% and 7.3%, respectively). The absolute injury rates amounted to 148 injuries per 100 players per half season, of which 96 injuries per 100 players per half season were substantial. Female players in the 2nd and 3rd highest national leagues showed more gradual onset injuries (p<0.001) and fewer illnesses than those in the top league (p<0.05). At the same time, there were no league-specific differences in sudden onset injuries. Such injuries had a higher cumulative severity score than gradual onset injuries. Among sudden onset injuries, the ankle was the most affected body part, while the thigh was affected by for gradual onset injuries. The average 2-weekly health problem prevalence values steadily increased during the match season.



CONCLUSION: Among national-level female soccer players, the risk of health problems is relatively high and differs between leagues and across seasons.

