Hirata H, Morimoto T, Tsukamoto M, Kobayashi T, Yoshihara T, Toda Y, Mawatari M. Clin. Case Rep. 2023; 11(9): e7886.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37744616
PMCID
Abstract
KEY CLINICAL MESSAGE: Prompt recognition and accurate diagnosis of seatbelt-related injuries such as Chance fractures are crucial for pediatric patients. Clinicians should be aware of the unique characteristics of children, including the presence of growth plates, and use advanced imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging to guide appropriate treatment and minimize complications.
Language: en
Keywords
intra‐abdominal injuries; pediatric chance fracture; seatbelt sign; seatbelt syndrome