Abstract

KEY CLINICAL MESSAGE: Prompt recognition and accurate diagnosis of seatbelt-related injuries such as Chance fractures are crucial for pediatric patients. Clinicians should be aware of the unique characteristics of children, including the presence of growth plates, and use advanced imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging to guide appropriate treatment and minimize complications.



ABSTRACT: Seatbelt-related injuries, known as the "seatbelt syndrome," encompass various injuries resulting from automobile accidents, including vertebral fractures, abdominal injuries, and great vessel traumas. Seatbelt signs include bruising or peeling of the anterior chest or abdominal wall, indicating abdominal pressure against the seatbelt. Chance fractures are a type of vertebral fracture characterized by fracture lines through multiple vertebral structures and are often associated with seatbelt injuries in adults. However, the unique features of Chance fractures in pediatric patients, such as the presence of growth plates, require a comprehensive diagnostic approach using advanced imaging techniques, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). This case report highlights the complexity of seatbelt-related injuries in children and emphasizes the importance of accurate diagnosis and multidisciplinary management. Understanding these factors can improve clinical knowledge and outcomes in children with seatbelt-related injuries.

